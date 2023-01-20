Oscar Futures: Who Will Be Our Nomination-Morning Surprise?

Up

All Quiet on the Western Front

In a repeat of the spring offensive of 1918, Netflix’s World War I epic is making a late charge for victory. (Don’t Google what happened next.) The German Oscar submission led the field at Thursday’s BAFTA nominations, and since the British membership boasts a significant overlap with the Academy, that overwhelming display of force could be repeated come Oscar-nomination morning. Even if All Quiet can’t match the 14 noms it earned at BAFTA — and it won’t, as the Oscars doesn’t have a Casting category — such widespread support from across the industry means its place in the Academy’s Best Picture lineup is all but booked. Just as Russia’s defeat supplied General Ludendorff with the divisions he needed to mount his offensive, so too is All Quiet benefiting from the unfortunate fates of Bardo and White Noise, which have allowed it to become the primary recipient of the streamer’s war chest.