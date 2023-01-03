Outer Banks Season 3 Will Have the Pogues Poguing Around Poguelandia

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Get ready for another dozen stages (or more?) of watching Outer Banks. Madelyn Cline is trading in the beautiful Greece of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for a desert island where people just lost a fortune on Outer Banks (and all that without ever having to leave Netflix). The actress is returning for a third season of the hit Netflix TV show on February 23, along with Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Carlacia Grant, who is newly bumped up from recurring cast member to full-time cast. The third season will follow the group of Pogues on a desert island after losing the treasure to the Camerons. They name the island Poguelandia, naturally. “The stakes are ramping up,” series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke told Tudum. “The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” So pack your bags and book that first-class ticket from Greece to Poguelandia; we’re goin’ treasure huntin’.