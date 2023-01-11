Pamela Anderson Tells Her Side of the (Love) Story

Lily James, move over, because the real Pamela Anderson can tell her own story just fine, thank you very much. Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson narrates her own life story, particularly concerning the release of her sex tape. Notably, that’s also the story the recent Hulu show Pam & Tommy told, but that was without Anderson’s approval. “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” Anderson says in the trailer. “I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.” The new documentary promises to tell Pamela’s side, featuring interviews with the ’90s TV and modeling icon. The documentary comes out January 31, and you better bay watching.

