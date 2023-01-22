Photo: ABC/Hulu

In her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson claims that Tim Allen flashed his penis to her while filming the pilot of Home Improvement in 1991. The story was broken by Variety, which obtained a copy of the book. Anderson was 23 at the time, just starting her acting career which built on her past as a model in magazines such as Playboy. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Anderson writes. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably. ”Responding to Variety, Allen said “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson was on Home Improvement for the first two seasons, where she played Lisa the Tool Girl, opposite Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor and Richard Karn as Al “No Nickname Unless You Count Shortening Albert to Al” Borland. Anderson left the show to focus on Baywatch, which became the first big syndication hit. Her memoir Love, Pamela comes out January 31. A doc entitled Pamela, a love story drops the same day on Netflix.