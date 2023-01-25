Paris Hilton Is Literally Mother

Mother. Photo: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images

Add mother to the long list of titles on Paris Hilton’s résumé — which include DJ, reality star, singer, chef, and daughter of a friend of a housewife franchise. Hilton announced the birth of her and husband Carter Reum’s first baby, via surrogate, on social media on January 25. “You are already loved beyond words 💙” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. To People exclusively, Hilton also said, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother, and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” Congrats to Paris and family, and also to Kyle Richards (maybe), who (maybe) will get to meet Hilton’s new addition. (Did we say maybe?)

You are already loved beyond words 💙 pic.twitter.com/JlpR6zULdx — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) January 25, 2023