Paul Mescal Reportedly Replacing Blake Jenner in Merrily We Roll Along Film

Only one of them gets to roll along merrily. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, is officially put on vocal coach duty! Paul Mescal, Gladitor and Normal person will reportedly replace Blake Jenner in Richard Linklater’s film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, according to a report by Above the Line. Merrily is set to film over the course of 20 years in order to follow the actors starring in the film as their characters age alongside stars Mescal, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein. Mescal will play Franklin Shephard in the movie musical, a musical theater composer who later sells out in order to accrue more financial successs, and alienates his friends Charlie and Mary (Platt and Feldstein, respectively), in the process. Jenner was cast in 2019, before being accused of abuse by his ex-wife and former Glee co-star Melissa Benoist later that year, which Jenner confirmed in 2020. Jenner did film some scenes, per the report, though he left the project shortly after the allegations came out. Can’t wait to see the results of this switch in a short 20 years, but in the meantime, we’ll thoroughly enjoy Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez in the Broadway version.