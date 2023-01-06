Peter Gabriel’s New Song Wraps You Around With Data Tentacles

It took about 20 years, but we’re finally getting a taste of Peter Gabriel’s magnum opus … on the full moon … on the Sabbath? Never mind, it’s just a regular weekday. Gabriel has announced his long-gestating album i/o will be released in 2023, which will be guided by the lunar phases for its remaining rollout. Astrologers could tell you that lead track, “Panopticom” — a word that’s already an adversary to spell-check — was unveiled on the first full moon of the year, and Gabriel says that each subsequent song will follow the same ritual. “Panopticom,” which features electronics from ambient king Brian Eno, was inspired by Gabriel’s idea “to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe.” i/o will further explore those themes. “Some of what I’m writing about this time,” he adds, “is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot.” The last full moon is December 26, so …

