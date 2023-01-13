Dude, Disney Is Getting Phineas and Ferb Back Together

Mo-om, Phineas and Ferb are making a comeback! Candace had better brace herself for some more gaslighting, because Disney Branded Television has ordered a revival of the hit animated show Phineas and Ferb. Per Variety, original show co-creator Dan Povenmire will get the band back together for 40 new episodes spread across two seasons. According to a logline, the series will once again follow “two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace.” Hopefully, the boys’ pet platypus Perry will continue to foil the plans of the conniving Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Povenmire) as well. Variety reports that show co-creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, who voiced Major Monogram, is also in talks to return for the project.

The original Phineas and Ferb premiered in 2008 and stopped airing in 2015. Its upcoming revival is thanks to a new deal Povenmire made with Disney, which will also ensure that his show Hamster & Gretel gets a second season. “It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb,” Povenmire said in a statement. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.” Somewhere, a TikToker is eagerly rubbing their hands in anticipation of the next viral sound.