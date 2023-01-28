Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has Found Her Next Archaeology Project

Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Phoebe Waller-Bridge really digs archaeologists, huh? Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Indiana Jones 5 star will write and executive produce a Tomb Raider TV show that’s in development at Amazon. Reportedly, Waller-Bridge isn’t currently planning to star in this adaptation, so we don’t know who will play Lara Croft yet. The massively popular video game character has previously been portrayed in action movies by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Actors who have voiced the tomb-raiding archaeologist in other projects include Hayley Atwell, Minnie Driver, Keeley Hawes, and Camilla Luddington. Waller-Bridge’s TV adaptation is said to be part of Amazon’s ambitious plan to build a Tomb Raider universe — in addition to her show, the streamer is hoping to make a movie and at least one video game. Ideally, these projects will all connect in a way that’s similar to Marvel’s strategy. Call it the Croft Cinematic Universe … we’ll CU in the CCU.