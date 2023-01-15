Prince Harry Says He Could Have Told Us More, Actually

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

As it turns out, Prince Harry did spare us a few details. Even though his new memoir, Spare, describes everything from his frostbitten penis to his drug-induced hallucination of a talking toilet, the Duke of Sussex told The Telegraph that he could have shared so much more. “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages,” he said. “It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry added that there are some things that went down in his family — mostly between him and his brother, Prince William, but also between him and his father, King Charles — that he decided to leave out. “I just don’t want the world to know,” he explained. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.” Might we remind you that the book already contains Harry’s musings on William’s receding hairline, as well as an allegation that his “beloved brother and archnemesis” physically attacked him because he disapproved of his relationship with Meghan Markle. Harry also claimed that the king has been calling him a “spare” since birth, and further alleged that his dad said the royals were too broke to support Meghan. We can only imagine what kind of information Harry thought was too unforgivable to include. Even if this royal tea has been watered down, readers clearly still found it piping hot.