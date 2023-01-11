Prince Harry’s Spare Is the Avatar of Books

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Prince Harry has been putting the tea back in royalty. And people are sipping, honey! The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, has done boffo book box office, setting new records for its publisher. According to People, the memoir sold over 1.43 million units of the English-language edition on its first day of release. “The first full day of sales of SPARE represents the largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher,” Penguin Random House said in a statement. The Prince was congratulated on the big tell-all numbers by the Archewell Foundation (the nonprofit co-founded by Harry and Meghan Markle). “A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You’ve inspired us all,” a message read on its website. “With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.” Harry has been hustling ahead of the book’s release, giving interviews on ITV, 60 Minutes, Good Morning America, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.