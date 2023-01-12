Spare’s Oversharing Serves a Purpose

Into It with Sam Sanders Get the latest episodes Thursdays. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Into It host Sam Sanders can't believe how much he now knows about Prince Harry's penis. He asks Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito to share what they think are the cringiest, most unbelievable moments in Spare, from Harry's losing his virginity to a horse-loving older woman, to Camilla turning his bedroom into her personal closet, to his quoting of Faulkner and Shakespeare. Amidst all the overshares, Roberta sees one driving purpose in Harry's life. "The media is the No. 1 villain in his book," she says. "He says that royals used to be viewed as gods, and now they're like insects. The press says, 'Let's see what happens when we pick off their wings.' It's really dramatic."