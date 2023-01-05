Prince Harry Claims Prince William ‘Knocked [Him] to the Floor’ in New Book

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After his Oprah interview and the debut of his Netflix documentary, Prince Harry is no longer holding back his truth on his time being a royal. The Guardian reported that in Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, he details an alleged altercation between him and his brother, Prince William. He claims that in London in 2019, Harry wanted to talk to William about their relationship with the press however William was already “piping hot” when he arrived. During their heated discussion, William called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.” The argument escalated to a physical fight where Harry writes that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.” Harry also claimed that he told William his feelings toward Markle mirrored the “narrative” of the British press. William apparently urged Harry to “hit him back,” when Harry refused to do so, William left. The book is set to be released next week on January 10, 2023, on digital and physical platforms and an audiobook version, much like the Royal Family in this memoir, will be read by Harry.