Producers Guild Awards 2023 Nominations Include No Female Directors

The 34th Producers Guild Award nominations are out January 12, and you can already hear the Oscars watchers getting excited. That’s because the winner of the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has had, over the last 15 years, an 80 percent hit rate when it comes to predicting the eventual Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards (if you count the year that 12 Years a Slave and Gravity tied as a success). This year, the PGAs loved them a large-scale film, with movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earning nominations alongside other predicted Oscar darlings such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Elvis.
Meanwhile, films by woman directors got left off the ballot, despite Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, and Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun generally being seen as contenders. Another underdog, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, did make its way in. The PGAs aligned with the Directors Guild Awards nominations on January 11, which did not include any women in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement category. Instead the DGA opted for Todd Field (Tár), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans). Following two straight years of women dominating the director field (Chloe Zhao with Nomadland in 2020 and Jane Campion with The Power of the Dog in 2021), awards season might be up to its old tricks.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
McEnroe
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Green Eggs and Ham
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
Love, Death + Robots
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series
Tales of the Jedi