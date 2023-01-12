Producers Guild Awards 2023 Nominations Include No Female Directors

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Annette Brown/Marvel

The 34th Producers Guild Award nominations are out January 12, and you can already hear the Oscars watchers getting excited. That’s because the winner of the PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has had, over the last 15 years, an 80 percent hit rate when it comes to predicting the eventual Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards (if you count the year that 12 Years a Slave and Gravity tied as a success). This year, the PGAs loved them a large-scale film, with movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earning nominations alongside other predicted Oscar darlings such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Elvis.

Meanwhile, films by woman directors got left off the ballot, despite Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, and Charlotte Wells’s Aftersun generally being seen as contenders. Another underdog, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, did make its way in. The PGAs aligned with the Directors Guild Awards nominations on January 11, which did not include any women in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement category. Instead the DGA opted for Todd Field (Tár), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans). Following two straight years of women dominating the director field (Chloe Zhao with Nomadland in 2020 and Jane Campion with The Power of the Dog in 2021), awards season might be up to its old tricks.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

McEnroe

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Green Eggs and Ham

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training

Love, Death + Robots

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series

Tales of the Jedi