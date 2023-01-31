Chicago Prosecutors to Drop Sex-Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/AFP via Getty Images

R. Kelly is set to have charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were minors, dropped by Chicago prosecutors. A judge will decide on the indictments January 31 after multiple federal convictions ensure the singer will remain behind bars for decades. “Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he’s committed,” Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx said, per AP News, referring to federal convictions that found him guilty of sex crimes and child pornography. “While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served.” Foxx acknowledged that his accusers might find the decision to dismiss the indictments “disappointing.” Lanita Carter, who accused Kelly sexually assaulted her in February 2003, was “extremely disappointed” with the news. “I have spent nearly 20 years hoping that my abuser would be brought to justice for what he did to me,” Carter said. “With today’s announcement, all hope of justice for my case is gone.” Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019 after Foxx pleaded with survivors to come forward. The R&B star is awaiting sentencing for a child-pornography case in Chicago federal court as well as serving a 30-year sentence for a New York case. An additional solicitation case is pending in Hennepin County, Minnesota.