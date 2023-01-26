Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee Are Dropping ‘Panties y Brasieres’

Daddy Yankee and Son Yankee. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Rauw Alejandro and Alexis Mateo have something in common: they both love Daddy Yankee. The reggaeton superstars dropped a new song about dropping “Panties y Brasieres” on January 26, the new seventh track on Alejandro’s November 2022 album, Saturno. As is the Alejandro way, when Saturno dropped, one track, “LOADING,” was just a tease. But now we’ve got the whole thing. “Panties y Brasieres,” a “hybrid throwback perreo tinged with Rauw’s modern reggaeton sounds,” according to a press release, is their second collaboration, after the song “AGUA” on Yankee’s album LEGENDADDY. “As a kid growing up in Carolina in the 90s, El Cangri was an idol of Rauw’s,” the press release states, referring to Daddy Yankee’s second studio album. The song functions as a capstone to Yankee’s career, released just after his farewell tour concluded on December 22, though it was recorded before he retired with the release of LEGENDADDY. It even begins and ends with samples of Yankee’s “Camuflash” from the 1996 mixtape Playero 40. So hats panties off to a legendaddy career!