What’s Going on With RHONY: Legacy?

They have their hands full with the ladies in Salt Lake City. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

[In Luann de Lesseps’s voice] “She’s not really startin’ (yet … maybe?)” Recent news about the real Real Housewives of New York franchise (Legacy, duh) and its revamp have been, uh, confusing. The show — which, per Variety’s Kate Aurthur, was set to star the OG’s Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, and Kelly Bensimon (and not Ramona Singer) — is on pause, Vulture confirmed, after “Page Six” reported the series was “dead” on January 30 with Bravo allegedly rescinding its offers to the five cast members. “Don’t believe everything you read,” host Andy Cohen tweeted on January 31. Initially, it was reported that production on RHONY: Legacy had stalled only due to contract negotiations. “They are generous offers, but a few of the women now believe they should make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday,” a source told “Page Six.” Meanwhile, the OG RHONY is still moving forward, just without the OGs.

Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2023