Alex McCord Returns for a Sweet Vacation in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Another day, another reality tv casting announcement. This time it’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, an all-star combination of Housewives that love to start some drama. Peacock and Bravo TV announced that Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi, Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, Beverly Hills’s Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer, New York’s Alex McCord, and New Jersey’s Caroline Manzo. McCord left the OG New York series after four seasons and moved to Australia, assumed never to be seen on a Bravo show again (well, besides WWHL.) However, they are making their triumphant return to the series as the women take a trip to Marrakesh for season four. Manzo also returns to the star in her next spin-off after starring in her own series, Manzo’d with Children. While there is no premiere date, the new season is well on its way; People reported that filming begins next week.

#RHUGT S4 CAST CONFIRMED:

🍊 Vicki Gunvalson

🍊 Gretchen Rossi

💎 Brandi Glanville

💎 Camille Grammer Meyer

🍑 Phaedra Parks

🍑 Eva Marcille

🍎 Alex McCord

🍝 Caroline Manzo — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 9, 2023