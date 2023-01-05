Renfield Is Stuck in a Toxic Workplace Relationship With Dracula

A famous vampire’s familiar will no longer tolerate abusive treatment from his boss. Nicholas Hoult is Renfield, Count Dracula’s (Nicolas Cage) devoted servant who, in the trailer to Universal Pictures’ Renfield, barges into an abusive-relationship support group to vent about his master’s behavior. As he describes his “toxic relationship” to the attendees, images of his menial tasks flicker across the screen. Renfield is at Dracula’s beck and call, gathering people for him to eat (in this case, nuns and a busload of cheerleaders) and disposing of their bodies. One night on the hunt, Renfield uses the fighting powers Dracula has bestowed on him — triggered by eating some bugs — to prevent a shooting at a local Cajun restaurant, impressing and befriending a police officer (Awkwafina) in the process and opening up to her about his job. “You’re like the guy who gets the villain’s Postmates,” she says. At the support group, Renfield realizes that he could simply do the bare minimum at his job (i.e., starve the old vamp so he won’t “grow to full power”) and then he’ll be free. Dracula, though, won’t go down without a fight; this boss will not tolerate quiet quitting. Renfield flies into theaters on April 14.

