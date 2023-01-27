Just Who Did Rita Ora Get for Her New Music Video?

By the end of pop star and wife of Taika Waititi Rita Ora’s music video for her new single, “You Only Love Me,” I had so many questions that my brain actually exploded into this blog post. The Oscar-worthy short starts with a vintage-TV montage, featuring cameos from celebs Addison Rae, Chelsea Handler, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Kristen Stewart, who all are congratulating Ora on her big wedding day. “I just had the craziest dream that you were getting married and I wasn’t there,” K-Stew says, which, if true, rude! The video then turns into a three-minute dance sequence in which Ora preps for her walk down the aisle, and includes shots of: the subject attempting to beat her face in a cloud of smoke with “ICONIC”-branded makeup, Sharon Stone getting a tattoo, the sexualization of a rubber yellow glove, and, to cap it all off, a strut down a random suburban road with her bridesmaids. Then, Ora looks up and screams as a mysterious castle — presumably the venue she won’t be getting her deposit back from — blazes on fire. “I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” Ora says. “The journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.” Okay, Shakespeare (she’s a poet)! Ora confirmed her marriage to Waititi while promoting the song on January 27, telling the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast radio show, “Yes … I am officially off the market.” Maybe this will get 100K retweets?

