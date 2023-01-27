Rosalía Is Down Bad in New Single ‘LLYLM’

Our motomami is treating a bad case of unrequited love with un delirio de grandeza. “Lo diré en inglés y me entenderás” (“I’ll say it in English and you’ll understand me”), she sings on “LLYLM,” her first single of 2023 and second track sung (partially) in English. “I don’t need honesty / Baby, lie like you love me.” She teased the track in a January 9 TikTok, featuring the desperate lyrics “Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy.” Backed by flamenco handclaps and bright R&B layers, the last lines of the chorus hope the lie will leave her satisfied. “Maybe, in the end, it becomes real enough for me.” Produced by Sir Dylan, David Rodríguez, and Noah Goldstein, “LLYLM” is Rosalía’s latest single since she dropped “Despechá Rmx” with an assist from Cardi B in December. It arrives a little over a month before the award-winning Spanish pop star embarks on a new leg of her world tour, which includes dates at various Lollapaloozas around Europe and Latin America, Primavera Sound festivals, and Coachella. Let’s hope she recovers soon — asking a man to lie is a bit much.

