Everything Everywhere, Banshees Lead 2023 SAG Award Nominations

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Hope you didn’t have too wild of a Golden Globes night, because now, it’s onto the SAG Awards. The Screen Actors Guild announced nominations for its annual film and TV awards on January 11, because what better way to chase the mess of the Globes with some union-sanctioned honors? The nominations tracked pretty closely with the Globes, as The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once both led with five nods each. On the TV side, drama Ozark led with four, while Barry and Only Murders in the Building represented comedies with three each. Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who play variedly stylish characters on The White Lotus and Emily in Paris, announced the nominations on Instagram Live. “Yay actors,” said new White Lotus nominee Richardson in a very loose presentation, and we have to agree.

The ceremony is set to follow on February 26 on YouTube, after SAG’s deal with TBS and TNT expired last year. (Not glitzy enough for you? You can catch the show on Netflix afterward too.) In the meantime, here are the full nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards.

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephane Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fablemans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Billy Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Women Talking

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julie Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

This is a developing story.