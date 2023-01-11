Everything Everywhere, Banshees Lead 2023 SAG Award Nominations

Hope you didn’t have too wild of a Golden Globes night, because now, it’s onto the SAG Awards. The Screen Actors Guild announced nominations for its annual film and TV awards on January 11, because what better way to chase the mess of the Globes with some union-sanctioned honors? The nominations tracked pretty closely with the Globes, as The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once both led with five nods each. On the TV side, drama Ozark led with four, while Barry and Only Murders in the Building represented comedies with three each. Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who play variedly stylish characters on The White Lotus and Emily in Paris, announced the nominations on Instagram Live. “Yay actors,” said new White Lotus nominee Richardson in a very loose presentation, and we have to agree.
The ceremony is set to follow on February 26 on YouTube, after SAG’s deal with TBS and TNT expired last year. (Not glitzy enough for you? You can catch the show on Netflix afterward too.) In the meantime, here are the full nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards.
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephane Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fablemans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Billy Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Women Talking
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julie Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
This is a developing story.