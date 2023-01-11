Netflix to Livestream 2023 SAG Awards (on YouTube)

So … no censoring expletives? Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Netflix; Getty Images

As the streamers pivot to live television, they need to acquire the rights to live events to fill their lineups. And Netflix has chosen the Screen Actors Guild Awards for its first glittery awards-season offering. The 2023 SAGs will air on Netflix’s YouTube channel — its livestreaming tech is not ready for this year’s awards show — while the 2024 ceremony will stream live on Netflix itself. Chris Rock’s comedy special, airing March 4, will serve as the streamer’s first-ever live event. The SAG Awards aired on TBS and TNT for the last 25 years before moving to Netflix. “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” said Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.” This year’s SAG Awards will stream live on YouTube.com/Netflix on February 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The streamers are starting to look more like cable television by the day.