POV: Aubrey Plaza Gives You a Tour of Saturday Night Live

Aubrey Plaza is living most people’s dream. No, not hosting Saturday Night Live. She went back to her old job richer and more famous. The first time SNL host relived her NBC Page days during her monologue where she gave a tour of the studio. “Thank you, guys, you’ll definitely host SNL someday,” joked Plaza as two current Pages help her into her blazer. “Yeah, right.” She began her tour by calling a crew member “a little bitch” then quickly moved into a position she was not allowed to work: the phone desk. She eagerly answered the phone before going into a mocking British accent, showing the current Page at the desk how it’s done. However, Plaza didn’t finish her monologue without a surprise visit from a former boss from another job. Amy Poehler, who was a cast member when Plaza was a Page, helped check off the celebrity spotting of the tour, but not without losing her wallet (another tour staple).

