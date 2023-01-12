Shakira Turned Her ‘BZRP Music Session’ Into a Diss Track for Her Ex-Husband

Photo: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Argentinian DJ Bizarrap has an inside track to No. 1 on the global charts at this point — but that doesn’t seem to be why Shakira teamed up with him. (Although a hit would help her pay off those taxes.) No, the pop star from nearby Colombia just needed to air some things out. On “BZRP Music Session #53,” Bizarrap’s first single of the year, Shakira takes her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, to task over their split amid his alleged cheating last year. “Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies,” she sings in Spanish, per Billboard, name-checking one of her hits. She goes on to tell soccer star Piqué, “Don’t cry for me, nor beg me,” and says of his new 22-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, “You traded a Rolex for a Casio.” She even claims Piqué “left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor,” which might be even worse than a divorce. Good luck to Piqué once he starts hearing this song everywhere — as Shakira herself sings, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”