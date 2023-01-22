The
Artist Sharon Stone is Present. Staging for musical guests on Saturday Night Live varies wildly depending on things like how much the label feels like spending, the vibe of the performer, and whether someone wants to create a viral moment or merely crank out some tunes. Sam Smith rented a whole dang Sharon Stone for their performance of “Gloria.” Smith posted up behind Stone, flanked by a sequined gospel choir, while Stone … basked on a plinth? Good for her. Then did her best “Dying Gaul” impression. Earlier in the night, Smith reunited with Kim Petras to do their history-making single “Unholy.” Stone also appeared in a film-noir sketch with host Aubrey Plaza. The range!
Watch Sharon Stone Do Whatever This Is on SNL
The