Sky Ferreira Is ‘So Frustrated,’ Says Long Delay in Music Is Not Her Fault

Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Sky Ferreira wants her fans to know that they’re not the only ones who want her to put out new music. The singer, who hasn’t dropped an album since her 2013 debut, Night Time, My Time, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to claim that she isn’t the one making the decisions. “This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever. I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic,” she captioned a clip of an unreleased song she previously posted in 2019. “I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.” Last May, Ferreira dropped her first single in more than three years, “Don’t Forget,” which is also the second single off her long-delayed album Masochism.

Ferreira suggested that her work has been put on hold because people have an issue with her personality. “Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it,” she wrote. “I have to protect my work & myself somehow?” She added that she hasn’t been able to “just focus on what I’m supposed to do” at all in the last seven years, claiming that “the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me.” This isn’t the first time that the singer has expressed displeasure related to her career. She told Vulture last year that she felt “stifled,” noting that neither she nor her parents knew how to read entertainment contracts when she entered the industry as a teenager. “A lot of people feel ownership over you because you signed a piece of paper,” she said. “And these contracts, the rules don’t apply to them, apparently. It’s like being an ant against, I don’t know, Godzilla.”