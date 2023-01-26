Pedro Pascal and Coldplay to Team Up on SNL

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

While Michael B. Jordan is punching in and out at 30 Rock — and apparently punching Michael Longfellow in the face — to get ready to host SNL for the first time on January 28, NBC is readying its talent lineup for the show’s upcoming episodes. Pedro Pascal, star of HBO’s latest megahit The Last of Us and the upcoming third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, will make his SNL hosting debut on February 4. Safe money says the episode will feature a sketch where Pascal is riddled by the lingering memories of his past, like his character Joel on the former. Pascal will be joined by musical guest Coldplay, who will be appearing on the show for the seventh time. The band is currently on their “Music Of The Spheres” world tour, and so naturally had some time to pop in to New York to say what’s up to Lorne and the crew.