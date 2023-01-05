Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan to Help SNL Welcome 2023

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Happy New Year from the folks at Saturday Night Live. On January 5, NBC announced that the show will distract fans from their heartbreak about the departure of Cecily Strong with two pairs of stellar hosts and musical guests for the first two episodes of 2023. Aubrey Plaza, currently on a victory lap after garnering praise for her roles in The White Lotus and Emily the Criminal, will host the show’s return on January 21, which will also feature performances by Sam Smith in advance of the release of their album Gloria on January 27. The following week, on January 28, SNL will welcome host Michael B. Jordan, whose directorial debut Creed III is out March 3. That episode will boast musical performances from Lil Baby. These episodes will mark SNL hosting debuts for both Plaza and Jordan, both of whom, it is shocking to learn, have not hosted already. Congratulations to SNL’s talent booker for finally remedying this mistake! We see Emmy nominations in your future.