Songwriters Hall of Fame to Party With Gloria Estefan, Sade, Snoop Dogg

Gloria Estefan and Sade. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

The Songwriters Hall of Fame must have been listening to its party playlists a lot lately, because this year’s class of inductees includes some of music’s best party starters — including Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley, the producer credited with creating new jack swing. But these three aren’t the only ones on the list. It’s also a banner year for love songs (Sade Adu) and breakup songs (early Taylor Swift co-writer Liz Rose and Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill co-writer, Glen Ballard). Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne rounds out the list of inductees, falling somewhere between those three groups. Hall chairman Nile Rodgers praised the varied group in a press release, per Pitchfork, saying, “The 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.” The induction ceremony will take place on June 15 — and will surely feature lots of Estefan and Snoop bangers.