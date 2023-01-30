Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Looks Borg-eous

Well, this is an Enterprise-ing development: The trailer for season three of Star Trek: Picard was just released, and boy does it have stakes. I mean, “There’s a darkness, an all-consuming darkness” and “Jean-Luc, trust no one” are both said within one minute of the trailer beginning. Some shady stuff is going down. Luckily, we’ve got a crew that can handle it with many of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast joining Patrick Stewart as Picard for the final season of the show. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner will all be present, plus Ed Speleers (Outlander) and Todd Stashwick (Riches) will have regular and recurring roles, respectively. LeVar Burton may not be on Jeopardy!, but it sounds like he is “in jeopardy.” Live long enough for the premiere February 16 on Paramount+ with new episodes streaming weekly.

