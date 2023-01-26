Tom Wambsgans Thinks the Roy Conflict Is ‘Like Israel-Palestine, But Harder’

Tom Wambsgans and his boy toy sidekick Greg recently graduated from Roy siblings’ malleable pawns to Logan Roy’s loyal knights. Now, as real, influential pieces on the corporate chessboard, they must scheme to maintain their positions of actual power in the trailer to Succession’s upcoming fourth season. Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor, on the other hand, are more jobless than ever before. Pushed out of the company after their hostile takeover attempt was thwarted by rats (the aforementioned feckless husband and jester cousin), the siblings plot to take back their birthright in exile — a Scandinavian retreat to court a certain tech giant here, covert meetings in the woods there. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor,” Kendall says of their plan. “A 500-foot reputational drop.”

Gerri thinks they cannot win. Connor, unbothered as ever, marries his conceptual-artist/ingenious-playwright girlfriend, Willa (if you think about it, her play about sand was kind of a land art piece). And Tom desperately wants to keep playing the game. “This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial,” he tells Greg. “Like Israel-Palestine, but harder. And much more important.” The gambit begins March 26 on HBO.