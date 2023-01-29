The Mahogany Drive Crew Swaps Improv Horror Stories

Director Jerah Milligan and writers James III, Jonathan Braylock, and James Carr made Mahogany Drive with a very specific target audience: Jordan Peele and Barack Obama. “Former president Barack Obama would be incredible,” said Braylock. The crew brought their short to Slamdance, which was not attended by either. Bummer. Still, if anyone wants to see the short and give Milligan money for a feature, they’ll take it. Even if it’s not from Obama. Mahogany Drive stars Astronomy Club members and Black Men Can’t Jump [in Hollywood] co-hosts Milligan, James, and Braylock as men who rent an Airbnb where white women keep dying. They came to the Vulture Spot and discussed:

➽ A truly bonkers UCB story

➽ How to get your enemies to watch your content

➽ The stress of improv