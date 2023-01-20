A Complete List of Films Sold at Sundance 2023 (and Their Price Tags)

Run Rabbit Run. Photo: Sarah Enticknap

Sundance returns to Park City, Utah, this year in the flesh (and blood). Thank In My Mother’s Skin, a cannibalistic fairy tale from Filipino director Kenneth Dagatan, for the latter. After a couple years of COVID-related virtual festivals and big-ticket deals made from a social distance, Hollywood-studio bigwigs, A24 execs, and the streamers are back at the festival and vying for the rights to the hottest movies in the dead of January. Could the industry be rattled by the somewhat bleak 2022 — what with Omicron and half-empty theaters causing less public engagement and lower revenues — leading decision-makers to broker increasingly modest deals and avoid bidding wars? Could a particularly splashy hit (or two?) ride the wave of a successful premiere and get snatched up for tons of money? Will multiple movies make a wave, setting themselves up for pricey distribution deals, theatrical or otherwise? The dust will settle on January 29, when the festivities come to an end and the real analysis can occur. For now, a list of all the movies sold at Sundance 2023 so far (and how much they went for).

Little Richard: I Am Everything (director: Lisa Cortés)

Distributor: Magnolia/CNN Films

The celebratory documentary traces Little Richard’s early life and musical journey. Using archival and performance footage, the film is an attempt to lay bare the Black and queer origins of rock-and-roll music, together with the reality of industry exploitation.

Price: Undisclosed

Run Rabbit Run (director: Daina Reid)

Distributor: Netflix

When a fertility doctor’s young daughter begins acting strange, she has no choice but to confront the ghosts of her past and challenge her limited beliefs about life and death. Sarah Snook (Succession) stars in Reid’s psychological horror.

Price: Undisclosed

In My Mother’s Skin (director: Kenneth Dagatan)

Distributor: Amazon Prime Video

Stranded and alone with her dying mother in 1945, Japanese-occupied Philippines, a 14-year-old girl desperately seeks assistance from a mysterious flesh-eating fairy that swore to protect her. Her mother first finds relief in the fairy’s cure, only to later face increasingly horrific consequences.

Price: Undisclosed

This is a developing story.