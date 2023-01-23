Anna Camp and Jane Levy’s Edgiest Co-Star Is 6 Years Old

Kids say the darndest things, even if they’re slightly edgy. From writer-director Angus MacLachlan, A Little Prayer follows David (Will Pullen) and his wife Tammy (Jane Levy), a couple whose marriage is seemingly falling apart. An outside party, a.k.a. David’s father Bill (David Strathairn), attempted to intervene and try to save their relationship and figure out why his impulsive son would want to ruin his marriage. MacLachlan joins the film’s stars Levy, Anna Camp, Pullen, and Celia Weston to discuss the transition from parenting a child to trying to parent an adult. “It took six years to make [the film], and when I started, my daughter was 15 [years old], and now she’s 21,” MacLachlan shared. “I realized in retrospect that unconsciously I was writing about when your child grows up and has to go away and you still want to protect them.” Despite wanting to shield children from the evils of the world, nobody can protect kids from an active imagination. Spark your inner childhood imagination by:

➽ Building a cute little boat out of leaves

➽ Then floating it down a river

➽ And watching it crash and burn