In a city with over eight million people, New York is a home for many who love and cherish the city. Unfortunately, due to systemic issues like gentrification and homelessness, the love for the city might not be reciprocated back. A Thousand and One follows Inez (Teyana Taylor), a mother who kidnaps her six-year-old son from the foster care system after she was living from shelter to shelter. As her son grows into a teenager, their family struggles to hide their secret in a gentrifying New York City. Before going on to win Sundance’s Grand Jury prize, director AV Rockell and stars Taylor and Will Catlett joined the Vulture spot to discuss why creating a film about New York was important to them. “Part of what made me feel the urgency to tell this story was I just felt like New York lied to us, making it feel like it was a city meant for everyone,” shared Rockwell. “I realized we were targeted; we were unwanted. That’s why we’re being erased in a city that was all I knew.” The film will be distributed by Focus Features and premiere on March 31 in theatres. However, before the world gets to experience the award-winning film, they can check into the Vulture spot to learn about foreshadowing a big win by:

➽ Wearing matching sunglasses and color palettes

➽ Creating a film that connects with people of all backgrounds

➽ Manifesting a Grand Jury Prize win from the start