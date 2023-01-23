The Cast and Crew of Bad Behaviour Get Interviewed by AI

Technology marches on, and eventually comes for everybody’s job. Vulture Spot host Jared Goldstein is no exception. An AI wrote half of his questions for Bad Behaviour director Alice Englert, and stars Jennifer Connelly and Ben Wisham. Before the robot uprising, Englert explained that the film came from her desire to do a messier version of the hero’s journey. “It’s hardly redemptive,” Englert said, “and extremely unflattering.” The film stars Connelly as Lucy, a former child actress whose titular bad behaviour plays out at an isolated mountain retreat. But the AI didn’t care about that. The AI wanted to know all about:

➽ Jennifer Connelly’s child star past

➽ Alice Englert’s favorite stunts

➽ If Ben Wishaw can spot you $20