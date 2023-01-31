Harry Hamlin and His Stylish Jackets Are Magical on Mayfair Witches

Good jackets come to those who do not have any magical powers. It’s like a cozy and stylish compensation for being a normie. Based on Anne Rice’s trilogy series Lives of the Mayfair Witches, AMC’s Mayfair Witches television series follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Harry Hamlin, who plays the family patriarch Cortland Mayfair, joined the Vulture Spot at Sundance to talk about the spooky series, in which his only power is wearing great jackets. “My character has no powers; he is simply the patriarch of the family,” Hamlin clarifies as he explains his new look was created by Mayfair Witches and Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant. If you’re itching for more trendy outerwear, Mayfairs Witches currently airs on AMC on Sundays at 9 PM. But if you’re just into causing chaos, try:

