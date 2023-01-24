The Indigo Girls Were Surprised They Made A Documentary

After being in the music industry for almost forty years, the Indigo Girls finally have a documentary on their journey. It’s Only Life After All follows the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, throughout their musical career that began when they were in high school. Director Alexandria Bombach and The Indigo Girls sat down at The Vulture Spot at Sundance to discuss their documentary It’s Only Life After All. “The overall feeling was, ‘this is a really big honor,’ we were so surprised, we’d never thought we’d be asked [to make a documentary,]” said Sailers. “We just knew we were in good hands.” Some tips the Indigo Girls hope you pick up from the film are:

➽ To have self-esteem and believe in yourself

➽ To live and be engaged

➽ And remember you’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done.