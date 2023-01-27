Ira Sachs Wanted to Make Passages For… Love

It’s a love story, and baby, Ira Sachs just said yes. At the Vulture Spot at Sundance 2023, the director explained that love drove him to make his latest film, Passages. The movie follows two men who are in a long-term relationship and what happens after one of them cheats with a woman. “[I was] really wanting to make a film about love and its complexity and intimacy,” Sachs said. “And wanting really to make a movie in which the audience feels very close. What they do in front of the camera is quite aesthetically and erotically and emotionally engaging.” Stars Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Franz Rogowski — who play Martin, Tomas, and Agathe respectively — joined Sachs to discuss what it was like to fill out the corners of this on-screen love triangle. Above, see the team discuss:

