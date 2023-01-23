Murder In Big Horn Shines a Light on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

While many stories about missing people become national headlines, for the Native American community, it can feel like a battle to try to get widespread attention on the tragedies. Now, a new docuseries is determined to get national attention on the stories of missing and murdered Native American woman. Directed by Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin, Showtime’s docu-series Murder In Big Horn follows the cases of the missing Indigenous women from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations in Montana’s Big Horn County through the lens of those closest to them. At The Vulture Spot at Sundance 2023, Benally and Galkin are joined by activists Mary Kathryn Nagle and Luella Brien to discuss how the series sheds light on the missing Indigenous woman and how non-native people may not be aware of the ongoing crisis happening to Native American communities. “There’s this idea that Native American tribes are a part of our history when we’re in existence and surviving,” explains Nagle. “Outside of those tribal communities, people don’t know that we still exist.” Murder In Big Horn premieres globally on Showtime on February 3.

