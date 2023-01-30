How GLOW Helped ‘My Animal’ Illustrate Lust

You never forget your first love or your first werewolf transformation. My Animal follows Heather (Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a queer teenager whose sexuality isn’t the only secret she’s hiding (spoiler: she’s a werewolf), as she crushes on a figure skater named Jonny (Amandla Stenberg). She struggles to hide who she really is from Jonny as the blood moon comes closer. Director Jacqueline Castel, star Menuez, and writer Jae Matthews came by The Vulture Spot at Sundance to talk about their film My Animal and specifically why it incorporated female pro wrestling into the story. “I feel like everyone could connect to the early teenage experience of being aroused by some sort of videotape that you keep hidden,” explains Castel on the use of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Tag in to:

➽ Hide spicy videotapes

➽ Fall in love for the first time

﻿➽ Teach young queer people that it’s okay to feel like a werewolf, especially during the full moon