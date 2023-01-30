Priya Kansara’s Only Injury While Filming Polite Society Was From… Walking

Everyone can remember the pain of hitting your funny bone, a nasty fall, or, if you’re a water sign, a heartbreak. But spending all day acting out fighting sequences and practicing martial arts, it’s the smallest injuries that get you. Polite Society follows stunt woman in training and London schoolgirl Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) as she attempts to kidnap her older sister from her own wedding. Director Nida Manzoor (also creator of We Are Lady Parts) and stars Kansara and Ritu Arya came through The Vulture Spot at Sundance to discuss their stunt-heavy film and how the actresses approached becoming martial artists. Prepare for marital bliss and martial arts battles by:

➽ Practicing moves like scaling buildings

➽ Watching where you step

﻿➽ Or alternatively, just make a movie about martial arts