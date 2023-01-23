Eugenio Derbez Wants Radical to Empower Teachers

Freedom Writers, Dead Poets Society, Lean on Me, Stand and Deliver… No matter how many inspiring teacher movies get made, they always find their way into a classroom to inspire the students to follow their dreams or to at least turn in their homework on time. Based on a true story, Radical follows Eugenio Derbez as Sergio Juarez, a new teacher in Matamoros, Mexico, that needs to find a way to inspire his students and empower them to discover their potential. Radical kicked off Sundance 2023 as the opening night premiere and stars Derbez, Jennifer Trejo, Mia Fernanda Solis, and director Chris Zalla stopped by The Vulture Spot to discuss how they were drawn to the project and how it could be inspiring not just for students but for teachers as well. “I think this movie might be able to change the system so teachers can be more empowered to find a different way to teach,” explains Derbez. Below are some potentially radical ways to inspire students and students at heart:

➽ Visiting the United States multiple times

➽ Creating a “third-world Marvel movie”

➽ Believing in kids like host Jared Goldstein