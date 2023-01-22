Randall Park Wants You to Be Self-Reflective with Shortcomings

Randall Park was first mesmerized by Shortcomings when he first read the graphic novel over 15 years ago. Now in the crispy year of 2023, Randall Park makes his directorial debut with the adaption of screenwriter Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel of the same name. The story is centered around Ben (Justin Min), a struggling filmmaker from Berkeley, California, who begins to explore what he thinks he might want out of life after his girlfriend moves to New York. In the video above, stars Min, Sherry Cola, and Ally Maki join Park in discussing the adaptation of the graphic novel to the big screen and learning how to get ahead of the curve by:

➽ Inspiring people to be self-reflective

➽ The possibility of an exploding fire hydrant

➽ Learning what a “power top” is