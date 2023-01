The best-dressed team of Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Mojean Aria, and Osamah Sami joined director Noora Niasari at the Vulture Spot during this year’s Sundance Film Festival to talk about the fun they had making the drama Shayda. Ebrahimi discussed how it felt to portray the director’s relationship with her mother, who tries to maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughter during the upcoming Nowruz (Persian New Year).

