Ben Platt Wished He Could Have Obliviated Harry Potter Spoilers

In the age of social media, you pretty much have to avoid the internet altogether if you want to dodge any spoilers for a show or movie you’ve been hoping to watch. However, spoilers before the creation of #spoilers were more intentional; you had to flip through the ending of a book to see if your favorite character made it out alive or fast-forward a movie to see the finale battle. Unfortunately for Theater Camp’s Ben Platt, he had no choice in finding out the ending of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Directed by and co-starring Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, Theater Camp follows “crypto bro” Troy (Jimmy Tatro) as he tries to save a theater camp from financial ruin. In the video above, stars Gordon, Lieberman, Platt, Noah Galvin, Tatro, Owen Thiele, and Patti Harrison discuss growing up as theater kids and enduring end-of-summer pranks like spoiling the most popular children’s book as it was coming out. Sign up for fun camp activities such as:

➽ Becoming the uncle of the crew

➽ Creating an original musical for the film

➽ Spoiling Harry Potter in 2023

