Emma Tremblay Probably Saw a UFO On the Set of Aliens Abducted My Parents

In Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, Emma Tremblay plays a skeptical kid journalist investigating her space-obsessed neighbor’s claim that aliens zapped up his parental unit. Tremblay, Jacob’s big sis, isn’t as skeptical about extraterrestrials as her onscreen character is. She believes. “On the last day of filming, I was hugging this producer and it was the last person I was saying good-bye to,” she told Vulture at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. “I’m not crying, I’m holding it together, and then I see a shooting star as I’m hugging him, and I just think that coincidence itself was weird. And that’s when the tears came, ’cause I was like, ‘We’re doing an alien movie, and I just saw a UFO.’” Do aliens stop by the set of every alien movie, just for fun? Did Keke Palmer see an unsettling alien cloud on the last day of filming Nope? Watch above to see Will Forte, Jacob Buster, Elizabeth Mitchell, director Jake Van Wagoner, and screenwriter Austin Everett discuss:

➽How Tremblay prepared for the bully fight scene

➽The moment from the fight scene she improvised

➽Whether the movie had a stunt coordinator