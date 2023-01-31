Dominique Fishback Isn’t Doing Much to Rehabilitate Stan Culture’s Image

Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback in Swarm. Photo: Warrick Page/Prime Video

Stan culture is coming out of twitter.com and into Donald Glover’s Swarm. The Amazon Prime Video series — the title of which probably derives from Beyoncé’s fandom, the Bey Hive — stars Dominique Fishback as an obsessed, Houston-based fan who goes to increasingly violent lengths for her fave R&B singer. Chlöe Bailey plays her sister and lucky Damson Idris is her boyfriend, though it’s not immediately clear whether Bailey’s character is also a card-carrying stan. “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover told Vanity Fair in an interview. The Atlanta creator’s word salad might mean his new show takes the psychosexual relationship from Michael Haneke’s thriller and combines it with the crime-satire aspect of Martin Scorsese’s misunderstood film about a wannabe comedian who kidnaps his idol. Janine Nabers, the show’s co-creator and showrunner, said the series is an anti-hero story — think Don Draper or Tony Soprano — “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.” Malia Obama joined the writers’ room, along with a lot of the team from Atlanta. Fandoms: This one will probably not do much to help your already — erm — complicated image.