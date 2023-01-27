Obviously, There’s a Lotta Lavender in the ‘Lavender Haze’ Video

It is once again time to meet Taylor Swift at midnight. After nearly three months, the Senate’s new favorite singer has finally dropped the music video for “Lavender Haze,” the first track off her album Midnights. Swift has previously explained that the lyrics to “Lavender Haze” apply to her current relationship with Joe Alwyn. “We live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody they’re going to weigh in on it,” Swift said in an Instagram video. “Like my relationship for six years we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The video features, well, a lot of lavender. “I feel a lavender haze creeping up on me / So real, I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say,” she sings as we see her dancing in lavender smoke, lounging in a lavender pool, and even making her way into lavender-tinged outer space. All in all, it’s a lucky day for any Pinterest users with a lavender mood board. Although the track title initially sent Gaylors — fans who believe Swift isn’t straight — into a frenzy over the queer significance of the color lavender, Swift later explained that she borrowed the phrase “lavender haze” after hearing it on Mad Men. “Like if you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow,” she said. “And I thought that was really beautiful.”